1 person hospitalized after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Greene County early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:49 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Indian Ripple Road and Signature Drive in Beavercreek Township on reports of a crash.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

