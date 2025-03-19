1 person hospitalized after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Greene County early Wednesday morning.
Around 2:49 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Indian Ripple Road and Signature Drive in Beavercreek Township on reports of a crash.
One person was taken to the hospital, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
