Woman dead after shooting in Bellefontaine, husband arrested

A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Bellefontaine, according to a press release from the Bellefontaine Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Clagg Street on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Wanda Quint, 68, dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the press release.

Officers took 66-year-old Kenton Quint, husband of the victim, into custody on charges related to the death of his wife, according to police.

The Bellefontaine Police Department will continue to investigate this matter.

