Arrests made in connection to shooting that killed 17-year-old, injured other teen

DAYTON — SWAT surrounded a home in Dayton Thursday in connection to a shooting that killed a 17-year-old.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to police about the investigation. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department confirmed the large police presence was in connection to a deadly shooting on Feb. 27 on Oxford Avenue.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a shooting was reported in the 500 block of Oxford Avenue.

After the shooting, two 17-year-olds drove away in their car and crashed at the intersection of Oxford and Broadway.

One teen survived their injuries but the other, identified as Stefon Montgomery, later died, Johns said.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group