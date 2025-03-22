Ohio State Buckeyes to visit White House after National Championship win

The Ohio State football team, who won the 2024 NCAA football championships, will visit the White House next month, according to CBS.

Ohio State beat Notre Dame 34-23 two months ago and claimed the College Football Playoff national title. According to CBS, the team is scheduled to meet with President Trump on April 14.

The visit comes as Ohio State is under investigation, along with 50 other universities, by the US Department of Education for alleged racial discrimination. According to CBS, this is part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to challenge diversity programs.

Trump is also planning to meet the Philadelphia Eagles after their Super Bowl win in New Orleans. They are scheduled to visit the White House on April 28, CBS says.

