Ohio man gets 25 years in prison for sexual exploitation of young girl

COLUMBUS — A man was sentenced to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a minor, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio.

Arturo Navarrete-Juarez, 30, was federally charged in March of 2023, and pleaded guilty in July 2024.

Navarrete-Juarez sexually abused a girl who was between nine and 10 years old and filmed it, according to court documents.

The FBI’s Cincinnati division investigated child sexual abuse material on the internet that featured Navarrete-Juarez. Investigators say they were able to recognize Navarrete-Juarez in multiple videos because of his face, distinctive tattoos, and the apartment in the background of the videos.

The US Attorney’s Office says Navarrete-Juarez does not have a legal status in the United States.

