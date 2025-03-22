Firefighters respond to reported fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a reported fire in Greene County Saturday morning.

Fire crews are working in the 1100 block of Hook Road in Xenia Township.

News Center 7 crews see several fire departments on scene and a garage with apparent damage.

We will continue to update this story.

