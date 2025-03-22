26-year-old man dead after crash on St. Patrick’s Day

MIDDLETOWN, Butler County — A 26-year-old man died after a crash in Middletown on St. Patrick’s Day, according to a Butler County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred at the intersection of N Marshall Road and Manchester Road around 8:45 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that 26-year-old Edixon Sanchez Silva was driving a Toyota Yaris south on N Marshall Road at the time of the crash.

Silva reportedly ran the red light at the intersection, according to the report.

A 30-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on Manchester Road and hit the Toyota in the intersection.

Both cars went off the roadway. The Toyota crashed into a traffic signal pole and a tree, while the Chevrolet stopped in a nearby yard.

The report indicates that Silva was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Medics took both men to Atrium Medical Center.

Silva died from his injuries, according to the report. The 30-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the report

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group