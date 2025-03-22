New exhibit highlights ocean exploration at National Museum of the US Air Force

FAIRBORN — The National Museum of the US Air Force hosted an event Saturday to educate visitors on the parallels between space and deep-sea exploration.

The museum’s special exhibit, OceanXpo, is on display until the end of April. Here, guests can learn about the technology and discoveries of those who study oceans and space.

Saturday’s event included industry professionals as exhibitors as well as conservation groups, scuba shops and military recruiters.

OceanXperience is a traveling exhibition, based on the National Geographic series OceanXplorers. The series follows a team of scientists exploring the deep ocean.

For more information on the exhibit or the National Museum of the US Air Force, click here.

