Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting of woman in Dayton

DAYTON — A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 38-year-old woman in Dayton.

A Dayton Police report obtained by News Center 7 shows that police arrested Terrell Johnson, 45, in connection to the shooting that happened Sunday night on City View Terrace.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Monday. He’s being held on suspicion of murder and violation of a temporary protection order, according to jail records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the 4300 block of City View Terrace around 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting Sunday night.

“I just heard some gunshots outside where I’m at, and I think somebody just got shot,” a 911 caller said to a dispatcher.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old woman who had died from her injuries.

The woman’s identity has not been released and is pending next of kin notification.

The shooting is being investigated by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

