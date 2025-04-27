Flight to Ohio forced to deplane after bomb threat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Passengers on a flight bound for Cincinnati had to deplane from their Allegiant flight after an alleged bomb threat on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the passengers safely deplaned on the taxiway at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport in Florida due to a “security threat.”

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the flight from Cincinnati had just landed at the airport and was supposed to turn around quickly and return to the city, WTSP, a CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay, reported.

After passengers boarded the flight and the plane had taxied away from the gate onto the runway, a flight attendant opened the bathroom door and saw a “very explicit” bomb threat written on the back of the door, Gualtieri said.

The pilot was immediately notified, causing the plane to be stopped and the evacuation of the nearly 170 passengers.

While the exact threat was not released, the sheriff told media outlets it affected all Allegiant planes at the airport.

Bomb dogs were brought out to search at least six Allegiant planes. No evidence of explosive devices was found.

No one has been taken into custody, but the sheriff told WTSP that there’s a person they were focusing on.

The incident caused the airport to close, but it was later reopened.

