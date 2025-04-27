$1.68 M Powerball Jackpot won in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — The multi-million-dollar Powerball Jackpot has been won.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In Saturday night’s drawing, one lucky person in Kentucky won the $1.68 million jackpot.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 1, 12, 14, 18, and 69, and the Powerball was 2.

Lottery officials have not announced where in Kentucky the winning ticket was purchased.

The next drawing will be on Monday, April 28, with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group