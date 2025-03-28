Inmate dies in local jail custody; family’s attorneys leaving ‘no stone unturned’ in investigation

DAYTON — Attorneys for the family of the 25-year-old inmate who died while in custody of the Montgomery County Jail say they’re conducting an independent investigation into his death.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Christian Black, 25, of Zanesville, died at a hospital on Wednesday, March 26.

He had been booked into the Montgomery County Jail earlier this week after being arrested by Englewood Police. They said he crashed a car that had been reported stolen from Beavercreek and then jumped a fence and swam across a pond in an attempt to escape.

While in custody, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to fight correction officers and repeatedly banged his head against his cell door, prompting staff to put him in a restraint chair.

An ambulance was called for his head injury, but Black then went into cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Michael Wright and Robert Gresham, attorneys for Black’s family, released the following statement about his death on Friday:

“The family of Christian Black has hired Wright & Schulte to help them get answers to many important questions surrounding his in-custody death.

We are conducting our own independent investigation into how Mr. Black died and who may ultimately be responsible.

Mr. Black’s family is deeply concerned given the well-documented issues that have plagued the Montgomery County Jail previously.

We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to find out what led to Christian Black’s death."

The sheriff’s office has asked Dayton Police to investigate Black’s death since it happened after correction officers used force to control him after he was booked.

