Local historic motorsports complex sold

GREENE COUNTY — Kil-Kare Raceway will soon have a new owner.
The historic raceway was sold to the International Hot Rod Association.
Kil-Kare was first built by the Marshall Brothers and first opened up as a 1/5-mile dirt track in 1951.
The quarter-mile dragway opened in 1959, which made Kil-Kare a premier facility for both stock car and drag racing.
Recent improvements to the drag strip include an all-concrete racing surface with concrete walls, an Accutime timing system, bigger staging lanes, restroom facilities, and concession stands featuring the popular brick oven pizza.
