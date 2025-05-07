Local historic motorsports complex sold

GREENE COUNTY — Kil-Kare Raceway will soon have a new owner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The historic raceway was sold to the International Hot Rod Association.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kil-Kare was first built by the Marshall Brothers and first opened up as a 1/5-mile dirt track in 1951.

The quarter-mile dragway opened in 1959, which made Kil-Kare a premier facility for both stock car and drag racing.

Recent improvements to the drag strip include an all-concrete racing surface with concrete walls, an Accutime timing system, bigger staging lanes, restroom facilities, and concession stands featuring the popular brick oven pizza.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group