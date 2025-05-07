Girl riding bike through apartment complex hospitalized after being hit by car

WEST CARROLLTON — A young girl was hit by a car while riding a bike in West Carrollton Wednesday evening, West Carrollton police sergeant Alex Flynn told News Center 7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

West Carrollton police and fire crews were called to the 800 block of Lancelot Drive around 6:18 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and as a precaution, Flynn said.

The driver involved cooperated with police and was not taken into custody.

This crash remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group