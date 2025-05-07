Girl riding bike through apartment complex hospitalized after being hit by car

WEST CARROLLTON — A young girl was hit by a car while riding a bike in West Carrollton Wednesday evening, West Carrollton police sergeant Alex Flynn told News Center 7.
West Carrollton police and fire crews were called to the 800 block of Lancelot Drive around 6:18 p.m.
The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and as a precaution, Flynn said.
The driver involved cooperated with police and was not taken into custody.
This crash remains under investigation.
