New Wawa location approved, but locals have traffic, safety concerns

FAIRBORN — A new gas station is planned to open in Fairborn, but some in the area are worried it will increase traffic.

“The citizens of Fairborn, once this is in, they are going to be so mad,” Charlie Deer said.

Deer’s front yard is only 50 feet from the entrance to the Wawa, which will be at 1800 N Broad Street. He says they don’t need any more traffic.

“I see people coming through here at least 50 miles an hour, but most of them are going 60,” Deer said.

Deer shared his concerns with the Fairborn City Council on Monday.

The new Wawa got approval despite Deer speaking to the council.

A Wawa employee cited a traffic study during the meeting that was approved by ODOT, saying the road could handle the increase in traffic.

“We don’t really have any influence to make ODOT say yes or no to much of anything and my life would be easier if we did,” a Wawa employee said to News Center 7.

The Wawa site is more than 9 acres and will have 8 double sided fuel pumps and 7 diesel pumps.

The gas station is going to be 24/7, and Deer had concerns about that as well.

“Every time something goes bump in the night, she don’t have to worry about it. Some kind of crack addict or somebody, you know, trying to get into her house,” Deer said.

The Wawa employee told the council that they don’t offer overnight amenities, like showers, so truckers will use other gas stations if they need to stay through the night.

Deer says he’s lived in Fairborn for more than 50 years. Now, he is thinking about making some changes.

“Oh yeah, my wife wants to move,” Deer said.

The vote passed 6-1. The next step is to clear out the trees from the lot to make room for construction to start.

