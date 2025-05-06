City approves plan to build Wawa

FAIRBORN — Fairborn is moving closer to getting a new Wawa gas station.

Monday Fairborn City Council approved the plan to build it along State Route 444 at Spangler Road.

Last month, the planning board made a Wawa made several changes to its design so it could better handle traffic.

Part of the land needed for the gas station is located in Bath Township.

That portion will have to be annexed into the city.

In 2023, Fairborn rejected Wawa’s request to build on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

