Mad River Tavern to close its doors this weekend

MEDWAY — A restaurant has announced it will close its doors permanently this weekend.

The Mad River Tavern in Medway announced on social media that its final day will be Saturday, Nov. 23.

“This is one of the hardest messages we’ve ever had to write. After much reflection, many discussions, and a lot of praying, we’ve made the difficult decision to close the restaurant. We want you to know that this choice was not made lightly,” owners Dustin and Tiffany wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

They said the decision was made because the health member a family member took “a turn for the worse,” and the owners could not give the restaurant the attention it needs.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

They said they will have some special items to go with the regular menu this week.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.

