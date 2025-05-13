Possible landspout tornado spotted in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A possible landspout tornado was spotted in Randolph County, Indiana Tuesday afternoon.
iWitness 7 viewer Zach Heishman shared a video of the possible landspout with Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
The video was taken along State Route 1 near Winchester.
According to Dunn, a landspout tornado forms differently from a regular tornado.
The landspout is a condensation funnel, and the spin originates near the ground due to the mixing of air masses.
It is not formed from a rotating updraft. These are generally weak and short-lived, Dunn said.
A traditional tornado is formed from a severe thunderstorm with a violently rotating updraft. These can be much stronger and cause much more damage than a landspout.
The National Weather Service is working to determine if this was a landspout tornado.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
