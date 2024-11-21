Police looking for woman accused of using fake money to buy over $1K in gift cards

ENGLEWOOD — Do you recognize this woman?

Englewood Police are looking for a woman accused of using fake money to purchase over $1,000 in gift cards, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on Nov. 15 at the Englewood Kroger.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page. She allegedly used “counterfeit currency to purchase $1300 in gift cards.”

Anyone who can ID her is asked to contact Detective Meade.

They can either call (937) 771-2890 or send an email.

