Police looking for woman accused of using fake money to buy over $1K in gift cards

ENGLEWOOD — Do you recognize this woman?
Englewood Police are looking for a woman accused of using fake money to purchase over $1,000 in gift cards, according to a social media post.
The incident happened on Nov. 15 at the Englewood Kroger.
The department posted a photo on its Facebook page. She allegedly used “counterfeit currency to purchase $1300 in gift cards.”
Anyone who can ID her is asked to contact Detective Meade.
They can either call (937) 771-2890 or send an email.
