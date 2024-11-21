Police searching for missing 7-year-old boy with autism in Butler County

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Butler County — West Chester police are searching for a 7-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing Wednesday night.
The boy was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near his house on Wyndtree Drive in West Chester Township.
He is four feet tall and weighs 44 pounds, according to police.
He is wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, black new balance shoes and a jacket.
Police say the boy is known to like water and parks.
If found, call (513) 777-2231.
