Police searching for missing 7-year-old boy with autism in Butler County

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Butler County — West Chester police are searching for a 7-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing Wednesday night.

The boy was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near his house on Wyndtree Drive in West Chester Township.

He is four feet tall and weighs 44 pounds, according to police.

He is wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, black new balance shoes and a jacket.

Police say the boy is known to like water and parks.

If found, call (513) 777-2231.

