Firefighters battling house fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Miami County Wednesday night.
West Milton Fire Department crews were called to the 6600 block of State Route 48 just north of Covington after 11 p.m.
Initial reports indicate several departments were called for mutual aid.
The dispatcher told News Center 7 that they have no reports of injuries at this time.
Additional information was not immediately available.
