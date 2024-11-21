Firefighters battling house fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Miami County Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

West Milton Fire Department crews were called to the 6600 block of State Route 48 just north of Covington after 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial reports indicate several departments were called for mutual aid.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that they have no reports of injuries at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



