Minor injuries reported in fiery wrong-way crash on I-75

Two people were hurt in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 on Tuesday.

As previously reported on News Center 7, the crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. on northbound I-75 near I-675.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the initial report involved a vehicle that had turned around in the crossover median and began going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Their investigation showed that a 2012 Mazda CX-9 was going southbound in the northbound left lane when it hit a 2019 Ford Transit van that had tried to swerve out of the way.

The driver of the Mazda, 39-year-old Madeline Ndiaye, of Canal Winchester, was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old Arcanum man, was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The van was transporting pressurized materials. Due to that information and the large fire caused by the crash, both sides of the interstate were temporarily shut down.

Ndiaye was issued a citation.

The reason she was going in the wrong direction was not immediately made known.

The crash remains under investigation.

