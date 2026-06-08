Missing kayaker found dead in Ohio River, identified as 28-year-old

CLERMONT COUNTY — The Clermont County Coroner’s Office has identified the missing kayaker whose body was recovered from the Ohio River after days of searching.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Zeidana Malek of Erlanger, Ky., who went missing after an incident near U.S. Route 52 in New Richmond on Thursday, according to our news partners at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Crews initially responded to the Ohio River around 4 p.m. Thursday after a report that two kayakers had fallen into the water.

While one person was pulled from the water uninjured, Malek remained missing.

After days of searching, the body was recovered near mile marker 449.1 along the Ohio River on Sunday around noon.

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New Richmond Fire Chief Tim Feldkamp confirmed that one person was rescued uninjured after the initial incident. New Richmond Fire and EMS reported the recovery of the body on Sunday.

Andy Chow of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the body was that of the missing kayaker.

The body was then transported to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office formally identified Malek on Monday.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is continuing to investigate the details surrounding Malek’s death.

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