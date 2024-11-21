Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of area; Latest track, timing, impacts for snow

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow showers are likely on Thursday for the snowflakes of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 4 p.m. today until early Friday morning for Butler, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio. It’s also in effect for Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Winter Weather Alerts Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando continues to track this system. He will have the latest impacts and timing LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

There could be slippery driving conditions during the morning commute.

Snow showers will reduce visibility, but the roads are too warm to stick, according to Marando.

It will be much colder this evening with more widespread snow.

MORNING:

Feels like temperature Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Banded snow showers move through between 5 am and 10 am Thursday morning.

Futurecast for Thursday morning Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

These snow bands could create heavier bursts of snow that briefly reduce visibilities and create some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Not everyone will see these.

MIDDAY:

A lull in the action can be expected. Cloudy skies, some scattered flurries, and wind chills in the lower 20s is what we’ll experience.

EVENING:

Another round of snow approaches from the northwest.

This round now appears to be taking a more westward/southwestward track.

Steady snow is still possible in Darke, Preble, Butler, and Warren counties.

Lighter everywhere else northwest.

ACCUMULATION:

Generally, a trace of snow to two inches is expected from northeast to southwest.

Our team of Storm Center 7 Meteorologists will continue to update you on air and online.

Snow accumulation totals Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

