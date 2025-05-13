Vacant Burger King location to be demolished, turned into wings and fish restaurant

KETTERING — A vacant and rundown Burger King will be demolished and replaced by a new restaurant that serves chicken and fish in a few months.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins visited a long-closed Burger King in Kettering. Hear more about the restaurant set to take its place LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Chilli’s Wings and Rings is located on North Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton and will be expanding to Kettering.

The restaurant serves chicken wings and tenders as well as a variety of fried fish dishes.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins visited the Dayton Chilli’s Wings and Rings location and spoke to workers. They believe the Kettering location could open in just three months.

