County recommends operator to take over Dayton’s largest homeless shelter

DAYTON — The county has announced its recommendation to take over the operations of Dayton’s largest homeless shelter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Homefull, Inc. has been recommended by Montgomery County to take over the Gettysburg Gateway Shelter for Men.

This comes after St. Vincent de Paul announced in November that it would stop operating the shelter at the end of June.

St. Vincent de Paul opened the Gettysburg shelter for men 15 years ago.

TRENDING STORIES:

The decision was financial, Michael Vanderburgh, executive director, St. Vincent de Paul Society said.

“We’ve experienced both great inflationary pressures and the disappearance of extraordinary government funding to help us through the pandemic,” Vanderburgh previously told News Center 7.

The shelter will continue to provide shelter without barriers or preconditions, according to a media release.

The county said it will collaborate with St. Vincent de Paul and Homefull, Inc. to ensure a smooth transition.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group