Firefighters on scene of reported house fire in Huber Heights neighborhood

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in Huber Heights Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the 4000 block of Pacific Court around 7:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several fire crews and a ladder leading up to a second story window that appears to have been shattered.

Huber Heights, Riverside and Dayton fire crews are on scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

