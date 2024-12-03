‘I really am grateful;’ 9-year-old hit, dragged by drunk driver thankful for those who helped her

DAYTON — A 9-year-old who was hit and dragged by a drunk driver is speaking exclusively to News Center 7 after being released from the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson has been following Ashley Escalante’s story. Hear her conversation with the 9-year-old LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

In July, a family’s quick trip for milk turned into one of the worst nights of their lives.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Hummer caught Escalante on her bicycle and dragged her down the street for about a half mile near the intersection of Keowee Street and Fifth Street before she became dislodged from the SUV.

The driver accused of hitting her, Jeffrey Atkinson, was arrested for OVI, not stopping after a crash, and aggravated vehicular assault.

In body camera footage, Atkinson admitted to officers he was drunk.

Escalante ended up losing part of her leg.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



