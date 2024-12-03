Baby left at local fire station in baby box

LEBANON — An infant was left at a fire station in Lebanon Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The City of Lebanon received an alert around 3:30 p.m. from the Newborn Safety Incubator at Fire Station 41, police say.

A baby girl was located in the incubator by Lebanon police and fire units, police say.

She was transported to a local hospital and is in the care of Warren County Children Services.

According to Ohio law, a parent may leave an infant, less than 30 days old, in a Newborn Safety Incubator without intent to return to the child.

