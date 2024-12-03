Investigation underway in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton police are conducting an investigation at a Dayton home.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is on the scene, working to learn more about the investigation. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Multiple Dayton Police officers and detectives, including homicide detectives, are on scene in the 1400 block of Holly Avenue.

Police have one home on the street taped off with crime scene tape.

News Center 7 is working to learn the nature of the investigation.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

