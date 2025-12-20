Centerville files appeal in Ohio Supreme Court, challenging decision on future of Sheetz site

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville has filed an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court regarding the Sheetz development project, challenging a previous decision by the Court of Appeals.

News Center 7 previously reported that in November, the Second District Court of Appeals ruled that Centerville needs to accept the recommendations of the Centerville Planning Commission, which approved the plan for the site on Far Hills Avenue.

Centerville maintains that its city council unanimously determined that the Sheetz proposal was not consistent with surrounding properties as required by its unified development ordinance.

News Center 7 reached out to a city spokesperson about the appeal filed Friday and received the following response:

“The City of Centerville has filed an appeal asking the Ohio Supreme Court to review the decision of the Court of Appeals that upheld the trial court’s decision allowing the Sheetz development. Centerville strongly believes this case raises important questions about local land-use authority and our elected officials’ ability to make responsible planning decisions that reflect community values. City Council unanimously determined the character of the Sheetz proposal was not consistent with the surrounding properties as required by Centerville unified development ordinance. We continue to believe that those closest to our residents’ needs should retain the authority to make these critical decisions.”

News Center 7 has reached out to the legal team representing Sheetz and Elsa’s, who said they were aware this appeal would be filed.

We will continue to follow this story.

