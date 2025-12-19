New billboard calls for Bengals to make changes

CINCINNATI — A new Cincinnati billboard is voicing the frustration of Bengals fans.

The billboard reads, “Fire Zac. Fire Duke. Save Burrow.”

It is in Cincinnati.

The billboard is on Spring Grove Avenue near Bank Street. It can be seen on Interstate 75 southbound, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The billboard refers to Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and the team’s director of player personnel, Duke Tobin.

Both have faced criticism from fans as the team is 4-10 and will miss the playoffs for the third straight year.

The Bengals last made the playoffs in 2022. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Cincinnati has three games left in the 2025 season.

They play the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

