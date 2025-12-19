STAY INFORMED: Schools announce delays, closing due to slick roads

MIAMI VALLEY — Some school districts have announced that they will be either delayed or closed on Friday.

Fairborn City Schools and Cedar Cliff Local Schools in Greene County are each delayed this morning. Fairborn is on a two-hour delay, while Cedar Cliff Local Schools are on a one-hour delay.

Other two-hour delays include Springboro City Schools in Warren County and Hardin-Houston Local Schools in Shelby County.

Bellefontaine City Schools in Logan County is closed “due to current road conditions.”

We will continue to follow this story.

