Wanted man taken into custody by SWAT in Richmond

RICHMOND — A man was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in Richmond early Friday morning.

The Richmond Police Department received information that Anthony Maiola, Jr., was inside a business in the 1500 block of West National Road shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Maiola was wanted for failure to appear on an original charge of felony battery on a public safety official and being a habitual offender, according to a social media post from police.

Police noted that he also made threatening comments about hurting law enforcement if they tried to take him back to jail.

When Maiola refused to exit the building, the department called in its SWAT and K9 teams.

“Our SWAT and K9 Team arrived and did what they do best,” the department stated.

Maiola was taken into custody and booked into the Wayne County Jail.

