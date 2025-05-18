Local

Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer

By WHIO Staff and The Associated Press
Joe Biden
By WHIO Staff and The Associated Press

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday.

Biden was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said. ”The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

