Father gets maximum sentence for shooting, killing 15-year-old daughter

DAYTON — A Dayton man was sentenced to prison last week after being convicted in the deadly shooting of his 15-year-old daughter.

Kenneth Farler III, 39, was sentenced on Wednesday to 23-28.5 years in prison for the deadly 2024 shooting of his 15-year-old daughter, Kendra.

Kendra was found shot in the chest by a shotgun inside an apartment on Bowen Street in April 2024. Farler told police his 15-year-old non-verbal, autistic stepson had shot her by accident.

“My stepson, he’s autistic, he had no, it was an accident ma’am. He’s autistic, he had no (expletive) idea what he was doing,” Farler said in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 last year.

An investigation revealed Farler was the one who shot her.

Farler pleaded guilty to over a dozen charges, including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide, last month.

In addition to being sentenced for the shooting, Farler was sentenced for a drug trafficking conviction from a 2023 case. He had his probation revoked and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, which will be served consecutively with the shooting sentence.

In total, he was sentenced to 24.5 to 28.5 years in prison.

