2 dead after Mexican navy training ship hits Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK — Two people have died after a Mexican navy ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday night.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that a Mexican navy tall ship, the Cuauhtémoc, lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge around 8:30 p.m.

Several videos of the crash were shared on social media by eyewitnesses. In them, the ship was seen trying to go under the Brooklyn Bridge, but was unable to clear it. Its three masts hit the bridge and snapped upon impact.

Adams said 277 people were on board at the time of the crash. 19 of them were injured. Of the 19, two people died and two others were in critical condition.

NYPD Special Operations Chief Wilson Aramboles confirmed that no one from the ship fell into the water and that all injuries were sustained inside the ship, CBS News reported.

“...The ship, from what I was informed by the supervisors of the ship, it was disembarking and going to Iceland,” Aramboles said.

An initial investigation revealed that the bridge was not damaged in the crash and was able to be reopened to the public.

In a social media post, the Mexican navy said the Cuauhtémoc was a training ship.

The Associated Press reported that the ship had just a pier in Manhattan and was supposed to be heading out to sea, not toward the bridge.

The crash remains under investigation.

