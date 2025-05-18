18-year-old, juvenile hospitalized after crash involving a semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi in Darke County Friday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of US Route 36 and Jaysville-St. John’s Road on reports of a two-vehicle accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a semi tractor-trailer driven by 37-year-old Mohamed Abdela of Dallas, Texas, was stopped at the posted stop sign southbound on Jaysville-St. Johns Road at US Route 36.

Abdela failed to yield the right of way to a pickup driven by 18-year-old John Troxel of Bradford heading westbound.

Troxel then struck the driver’s side rear of the semi.

He and his female juvenile passenger were taken to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

Abdela was treated and released from the scene and cited for failure to yield after a clearly marked stop sign.

