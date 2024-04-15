15-year-old girl shot, killed at Dayton apartment building; Man in custody on murder charges

DAYTON — A 15-year-old female is dead after a shooting at a Dayton apartment Sunday, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

At 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 400 block of Bowen Street on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they located the girl. It is not immediately clear where the victim was found.

Bauer said she was pronounced dead on scene.

A police incident report shows Kenneth Paul Farler III, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to this shooting.

Farler faces preliminary charges of murder and having weapons while under disability, according to jail records.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit will continue to investigate this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.





