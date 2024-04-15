Man accused of firing over 40 shots, killing man formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of firing over 40 shots resulting in the death of an 18-year-old has been indicted.

Isaiah Wood, 36, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on several charges including murder, felonious assault with a deadly weapon and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

On April 6, Wood was inside his Auburn Avenue home when his doorbell camera repeatedly alerted him that there was movement on his driveway, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect charged after 18-year-old shot, killed in Dayton neighborhood

Woods then allegedly got out of his home and fired over 40 rounds from his gun at two people who were nearby, reportedly attempting to break into Wood’s car.

A bullet hit Lardon Delong, 18, in the back of the head, killing him as he was running away.

Wood’s gunfire also hit a house across the street and another garage.

Four guns were also allegedly found in Wood’s home.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Wood is set to be arraigned on April 18.









