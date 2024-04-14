Local

1 person shot at an apartment in Dayton; police investigation underway

By WHIO Staff
DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating a shooting Sunday in the 400 block of Bowen Street.

The victim is believed to be a female, according to Sgt. Williams with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Police and medical personnel were called to an apartment building about 12:20 p.m.

This news organization is working to learn more about the shooting and we will update this developing report as we learn more.


