Police investigating possible shooting after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Dayton Police are investigating a possible shooting after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Around 2:22 a.m. a person walked into Soin Medical Center with a gunshot wound, claiming they had been shot somewhere in Downtown Dayton.

>> Ohio mother arrested in connection to death of autistic, adopted son

According to service logs acquired by News Center 7, police were investigating in the areas of Briarwood Ave and North Cherrywood Ave.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group