Ohio mother arrested in connection to death of autistic, adopted son

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Hamilton County — An Ohio woman is facing charges in connection to the death of her 16-year-old autistic, adopted son, according to our media partners in Cincinnati WCPO-9 TV.

After a monthslong investigation, Springfield Township police arrested Tamera Moore on Friday.

Moore has been indicted for murder and child endangerment, according to WCPO-9.

Police said the 16-year-old died on Feb. 6 and an autopsy found no food in his stomach or intestines.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said this led investigators to believe the teenager had not eaten in some time.

William Turnage, Moore’s boyfriend, is also wanted on murder, child endangerment, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime charges, WCPO-9 reported.

Springfield Township police ask anyone with information about Turnage’s whereabouts to contact 911 or (513) 729-1300.

