Man charged in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed 14-year-old; mother speaks out

RIVERSIDE — A man has been charged in connection to a hit and run that killed a 14-year-old girl.

Brianna McCarthy died in December 2023.

She was hit while walking near the corner of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road in Riverside.

Allyson McCarthy is not happy with the charges Jason Koger is facing.

Friday, he was formally charged with failing to stop after an accident.

A Riverside police detective confirmed that the charge is in connection with the hit and run that killed Brianna.

“You can’t tell me that’s the only thing you can get him for,” Allyson said.

She said as Koger remains out of jail, her oldest son Lucas is taking his sister’s death the hardest.

“There’s nothing in his life that he didn’t do with her. They were two years apart, so every new experience that they experienced was together,” Allyson said.

Allyson said Koger is the father of one of Brianna’s friends.

That friend was close enough with Brianna to come to her funeral.

“I can’t imagine being in this predicament right now and having to explain to your daughter like ‘hey, this is what I did,’” Allyson said.

Allyson said they are still struggling to come to terms with Brianna’s death and are seeking grief counseling.

Ultimately she said she wants justice to be served.

A warrant on indictment has been issued for Koger, at this time he is not in custody, according to online jail records.

