Hit-and-run crash that killed 14-year-old girl still unsolved; Family makes new push for answers

RIVERSIDE — The person who hit and killed a 14-year-old girl early last month is still not facing charges.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Funeral services announced for teen killed in Riverside hit-and-run crash

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Brianna McCarthy’s grandparents talk about how life has been since her passing.

Brianna was hit by a car on Dec. 2 near the intersection of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Brianna’s grandfather Michael McCarthy said he thinks about this intersection all the time but cannot bring himself to physically see where his grandchild was hit and left for dead.

She was taken to the hospital and was put on life support after being pronounced brain dead. Five days later, Brianna was taken off life support and died.

“Who knows what would happen in the future? She was only 14,” Melinda McCarthy said.

Brianna and her grandparents were extremely close.

“Everything reminds me of her because she was here so much and we’ve been here her whole life,” Melinda said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Riverside police asking for help solving hit-and-run

Melinda showed News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott and note Brianna wrote as a child, that she will now cherish forever.

“She wrote a little note,” Melinda said. “[It] said I love you guys so much. I don’t want you to ever move from our house and I loved it she did she considered it her house as well.”

Melinda said Brianna was the happiest she had ever been in life.

“She was at a really good spot in her life. And she was a child to be proud of,” Melinda said. “It’s been hard. We miss her something terrible.”

Melina and Michael spent every day by Brianna’s bedside in the hospital.

“You could tell the minute we saw her. That it wasn’t going to be good,” Michael said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘She did not deserve this;’ 14-year-old declared brain dead after hit and run crash, father says

Melinda said Brianna was able to donate her organs when she passed.

“That gave me a little bit of comfort. That it wasn’t just in vain,” Melinda said.

They are asking the person of interest to turn themself in and end this search.

Riverside police are working to get answers by reconstructing the crash and tracking down the car and person of interest.

“And just the person of interest doesn’t mean anything. It’ll still be years before the trial actually comes,” Michael said.

“I would say throw the book and send him because he left. That part... that he didn’t take into consideration that, that child was dying in the street. She never regained consciousness,” Michael said. “It really upsets me.”

Even though it’s difficult for Michael and Melinda to talk about, they want to keep Brianna’s memory alive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Todd at 937-233-1801 extension 453 or by email atodd@riversideoh.gov.





©2024 Cox Media Group