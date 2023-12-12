Funeral services announced for teen killed in Riverside hit-and-run crash

RIVERSIDE — Funeral services have been announced for a 14-year-old girl who passed away after a hit-and-run crash in Riverside.

A visitation for Brianna McCarthy will be held on Sunday, December 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Newcomer North Chapel, according to her obituary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m.

>> RELATED: Riverside police asking for help solving hit-and-run

Her service will be live streamed here, her obituary stated.

On Dec. 2, McCarthy was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road, News Center 7 previously reported.

>> RELATED: ‘She did not deserve this;’ 14-year-old declared brain dead after hit and run crash, father says

Police said last week they found a vehicle they believe to have been involved in the crash.

>> RELATED: Vehicle of interest found in hit-and-run that killed local teen

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2022 or 2023 Hyundai Tucson with front damage in the grill.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any additional updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Todd at 937-233-1801 X 453 or by email atodd@riversideoh.gov.

©2023 Cox Media Group