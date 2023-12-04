Riverside police asking for help solving hit-and-run

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department is asking the public for help solving a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a juvenile.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Woodman Drive right before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to police.

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2022 or 2023 Hyundai Tucson with front damage in the grill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Todd at 937-233-1801 X 453 or by email atodd@riversideoh.gov.













