Medics responding to crash involving police cruiser in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics are responding after a crash involving a Dayton police cruiser.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed the crash happened in the area of West First Street and Salem Avenue. The crash was reported around 9:50 a.m., according to initial reports.

Dispatch said the crash involved a police cruiser but was unable to confirm how many other vehicles were involved.

Medics were called to respond to the scene. It was unknown how many injuries were reported.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott is heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.

