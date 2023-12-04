1 hospitalized after being shot in leg in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Dayton Monday morning.

>>‘SWAT showed up;’ People react after 1 arrested from Huber Heights standoff

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched just after 6 a.m. to the 1800 block of Huffman Avenue on initial reports of a shooting.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that one person was shot in the leg.

Medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group