‘SWAT showed up;’ People react after 1 arrested from Huber Heights standoff

HUBER HEIGHTS — A person told News Center 7 that she has lived in her Huber Heights neighborhood for over 40 years and has never seen a standoff.

>>PHOTOS: 1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Huber Heights

Teresa Griffith told our Malik Patterson that her grandson called her around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and said that there was a standoff.

News Center 7 previously reported that dozens of law enforcement officers, including a SWAT team, were stationed outside of a home on Schoolgate Drive and Shull Road.

Our news crew watched as the suspect came out of the home and was taken into custody just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Huber Heights neighborhood

Griffith said that she was on her way home from Columbus when she got the call.

“He said, ‘Hey, don’t up Shaw (Road), there’s a big standoff. The roads are all blocked off,’” she told Patterson.

She then asked her grandson what was going on.

“He said, ‘I have no idea. All we know is the cops showed up, they were using the bullhorn and SWAT showed up,’” she said.

>>‘Take those precautions;’ Security cameras capture car break-ins Saturday

Griffith told Patterson they could not come up through the street but continued talking to her grandson.

“(I was) talking to him just to make sure he’s ok and the guys that (were) working told us to just call him and have him go to the east side of his house and you know be careful.”

Griffith told Patterson Sunday night that her grandson and her finance were doing okay along with their dog.

She’s lived in the Huber Heights neighborhood for over 40 years and has never seen a standoff like Sunday night.

“44 years and I’ve never seen a standoff here in this neighborhood,” said Griffith. “Never seen a standoff or anything like that.”

>>‘She is slowly improving;’ 1 of the Beavercreek Walmart shooting victims removed from ICU

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the standoff and who is in custody.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Shull Road Standoff in Huber Heights Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff (Editor)

©2023 Cox Media Group